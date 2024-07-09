Man faces multiple charges in connection with 2 unrelated assaults 

Pierce/MPD

MANCHESTER, NH – On July 7, 2024, at approximately 1 a.m., Manchester Police responded to Pine Avenue for a report of a domestic incident. Arriving officers heard someone yelling for help in the rear of 38 Pine Ave. and located two men, one was lying on a porch covered in blood and the other standing next to him, completely naked.

The naked man started yelling at police, making threats and charging at officers. An officer deployed a Taser multiple times in an effort to subdue the man. Several officers worked to get the man into custody, and were successful. He was identified as Donald Pierce, 55, of Manchester.

It was later learned that Pierce had been involved in a physical altercation with a woman at a nearby home. Afterwards he encountered an 86-year-old man who was letting his dog out. Pierce assaulted the man, hitting him with his fists and a chair. He also injured the man’s dog. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It was determined that Pierce and the victim did not know each other.

Pierce was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault-domestic violence, felony criminal threatening, felony criminal mischief, 4 counts simple assault, criminal trespass, indecent exposure, misdemeanor criminal mischief, cruelty to animals, and resisting arrest.

Pierce is being held in preventative detention pending a July 16th probable cause hearing.