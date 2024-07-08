Man out on bail for 2023 child abuse charge arrested in suspected abuse of 2-year-old

File photo

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man has been arrested in connection with the assault of a 2-year-old boy. Police say he was out on bail on a simlar charge from last year.

Sanchez Montanez/MPD

On July 2, 2024, Manchester Police responded to Elliot Hospital for a report of suspected child abuse. The child had suffered a head injury and both eyes were swollen. The child injuries were serious, but non-life-threatening. He was taken to a Boston Hospital for further evaluation.

Police learned that the injuries happened while in the care of Ryan Sanchez Montanez, 25. Through the investigation, police established probable cause to arrest Sanchez Montanez and charge him with felony second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Sanchez Montanez is also currently on bail awaiting trial for another assault. He was charged with second-degree assault last year for causing injury to a child under the age of 13.

He was placed on a preventative detention and has a court hearing scheduled for July 11, 2024 at Manchester Circuit Court.