Man shot by Derry police officer during traffic stop on Bypass 28

A Derry police cruiser blocks traffic on the Route 28 Bypass. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

DERRY, NH – The NH Attorney General’s Office has been called to investigate following a report of an shooting Friday in Derry involving a police officer in which a man was shot during an incident along the Route 28 Bypass. The incident reportedly occurred during a police traffic stop.

No law enforcement officers were physically injured in the incident. The man who was shot is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries. There is no known threat to the public at this time.

Pursuant to protocol, the name of the officer involved in the incident is being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are now under active investigation.