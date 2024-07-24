Manchester All-Stars stay hot heading into regional semis

ACUSHNET, MA – After sweeping the first three games of regional play by a combined 40-5 margin, the Manchester Cal Ripken 12U All-Star team looks to continue its momentum heading into the tournament semifinals today.

Manchester 12U Little League All-Star team. Stacy Harrison photo

First pitch for the contest – which pits New Hampshire’s state champions (17-1 in all-star play), against Connecticut champ Beth-Wood – is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Knox Field in Acushnet, Mass., host to this year’s New England Regional Tournament.

“Beth Wood is a really strong team that plays the game the right way.,” said Manchester manager Josh Bernier. “I expect us to respond with good effort all-around.”

To get to the semis, the local nine won the American Pool by first defeating host Fairhaven-Acushnet, 10-0 in their opener on Saturday. They followed up with a 17-1 win over Washington Park, RI, aon Sunday and then soundly defeated Marshwod, ME, 13-4, on Monday to win their pool and earn a day off Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t say (it’s been) seamless, but the boys are really focused and we are hitting the ball the best we have done all year,” said Bernier of his team’s transition from states to regionals. “We have 14 players who grind out every at-bat and do whatever it takes to be a difficult out. We preach to them that you’re not going to get a hit every time up, but you should be aiming for a quality at bat”

Playing within themselves has been another key to Manchester’s sustained dominance and continued improvement through their 18 games played to date.

“We are simply asking them to be what they are: a hardworking team that puts pressure on the other team,” said Bernier. “It has been a bit more challenging with the boys being tired from being away from home for the last five nights, but they are working hard.”

Of course, keeping a bunch of 10- to 12-year-olds focused can be a challenge, but Bernier and his coaches are encouraging the players to stay locked-in on the diamond while enjoying their time away from it.

“No matter who we ask to do what, they perform,” he said. “We have some players who are having really strong at-bats and others who are working hard on defense.”

Spurred by TJ Karvelas’ 6-for-6 start to regional play – all of those hits being home runs – the team currently maintains a .407 collective batting average and the pitching has been similarly impressive, carrying a 1.45 team ERA into the semis.

Others contributing on both sides of the ball include Austin Noyes, Owen Labrie, Jaxson Sage, Charlie LaBranche, Max Ellison, Ryan Bernard, Carter Buchan, Ronan Hill, Cole Nelson, Jaxson Bernier, Emmett Goonan, Connor Mills and Camden Bergeron.

Should Manchester win today, they’ll play the winner of Lowell, MA vs. Malboro, MA in the winner-take-all championship game tomorrow at 6 p.m.

The New England champ advances to the Cal Ripken World Series, which is scheduled Aug. 7-18 in Branson, MO.

Regardless of the results today and tomorrow, Bernier said he’s incredibly impressed with his group of young men and their willingness to embrace the team’s “we-over-me” approach this all-star season.

“We asked them to buy in on their role and they have to the fullest,” he said. ” It takes all 14 of them to contribute for us to be the team that we are.

“This is a summer they will talk about with their kids down the road,” he said. “Win or lose (today or tomorrow) the whole coaching staff, league, families and the City of Manchester will be proud of them.”

See a picture you like? These Stacy Harrison photos and more are available for viewing and/or purchase.