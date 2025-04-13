Manchester-area students and educators honored by Education Alliance for New Hampshire

Mica Stark on April 11, 2025. Submitted photo

Bedford, N.H. – Last week, the Education Alliance for New Hampshire (formerly Campus Compact for NH) celebrated achievements of individuals and organizations dedicated to community betterment at its annual Presidents’ Awards ceremony.

The Presidents’ Awards ceremony is sponsored by the Education Alliance for New Hampshire (EANH), a statewide consortium of college and university presidents dedicated to advancing the civic purposes of higher education.

“The Presidents’ Awards event is a time to publicly recognize and congratulate the college students, staff, organizations, and community partners that are doing meaningful work to enhance their communities” stated Melinda Treadwell, President of Keene State College and Chairperson of Education Alliance for NH and the NH College and University Council. “These partnerships are vital to the fabric of our local communities.”

Since 2004, the Presidents’ Awards ceremony has recognized individuals, groups, and institutions dedicated to fostering a culture of civic responsibility and social impact within their communities.

“This year’s celebration of the Presidents’ Awards offers us an opportunity not only to celebrate past achievements but also to recommit ourselves to the principles of service.” Mica Stark, Executive Director of EANH shared, “We are thrilled to provide opportunities that convene our communities and highlight the leaders who are doing incredible work.”

In the spirit of the rebrand to the Education Alliance NH, the organization is honoring the expanded mission and the foundation in which Campus Compact for NH set for our annual awards.

Beginning in 2025, EANH will select one recipient of the Debby Scire Award for Community Engagement and one school district for the District Partner of the Year Award. The first awardees in these categories are Nicole Lora, Meelia Center at Saint Anselm College and the Manchester School District, respectively.

“We are excited to have a new set of awards to recognize partners in our work. Our programming spans across the state and we are fortunate to work with so many organizations and districts who are supporting students every day,” Stephanie Lesperance, Chief Strategy Officer of Education Alliance for NH stated. “Community engagement and service-learning lead to excellent learning outcomes for students, and at the same time, contribute to the local community.”

Several representatives of Manchester-based colleges and universities were also honored, including….

Manchester Community College

• Presidents’ Student Leadership Award: Heidi Kincaid & Adam Kotowicz

• Presidents’ Good Steward Award: Glenn Fearnley

• Presidents’ Community Partner Award: Granite Edvance

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Manchester

• Presidents’ Student Leadership Award: Sean Posner

• Presidents’ Good Steward Award: Edie Hamilton-Claypool

• Presidents’ Community Partner Award: Manchester Police Athletic League

Saint Anselm College

• Presidents’ Student Leadership Award: Fiona Hutchison

• Presidents’ Good Steward Award: Dr. Susan Gabert

• Presidents’ Community Partner Award: International Institute of New England

Southern New Hampshire University

• Presidents’ Student Leadership Award: Taylor Maine

• Presidents’ Good Steward Award: Jeremy Glines

• Presidents’ Community Partner Award: Easterseals New Hampshire