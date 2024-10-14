Manchester artist set to debut new album at Great North Aleworks

Matt Litzinger. Promotional photo/Rebecca Scadding

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester-based musician Matt Litzinger is releasing his first full-length album, “Keep it Burning” on Friday, Oct. 18 with a live show at Great North Aleworks starting at 7 p.m.

Litzinger has released seven singles and limited EP releases since moving to New Hampshire ten years ago, with the ten-track lineup on Keep It Burning developed over six years before it was mastered at Blackheart Sound on Willow Street.

The Pennsylvania native describes his sound as folk-based and centered around narratives around working through personal struggles or appreciation of life’s joys, such as the beauty of New Hampshire’s natural landscape.

His journey in music began in childhood in proximity to his grandfather, who made banjos and mandolins, his father, who played those instruments, and his mother, who played the piano in a Baptist church. Litzinger says before his hands were big enough to hold a guitar, he was excited about singing along with his parents, eventually taking music lessons and joining bands before he started to write music in high school.

“It became a way to kind of process the things I was experiencing,” he said.

Litzinger initially arrived in Derry when he came to New Hampshire, following his wife as she sought to live near her extended family. In 2022, he moved to Manchester where he continued to hone his craft from open mic nights at Café Le Reine to various sessions where he would collaborate with other local musicians.

“The artist community here is surprisingly rich and robust,” he said.

More information about Litzinger can be found at mattlitzingermusic.com