Manchester attorney Michael J. Iacopino honored with national Heeney Award

Washington, D.C.– Noted attorney Michael J. Iacopino received the Robert C. Heeney Memorial Award on July 27 from the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL) at the Association’s Albert J. Krieger Annual Meeting in Seattle.

The Robert C. Heeney Memorial Award is given annually to the criminal defense attorney who best exemplifies the goals and values of the Association and the legal profession.

“Michael J. Iacopino, a dedicated advocate for criminal defense, has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to the defender community,” said NACDL Immediate Past President Michael P. Heiskell, who presented Iacopino with NACDL’s Heeney Award.

“Recognized with six of NACDL’s Presidential Commendations between 2004 and 2022, Iacopino is the current President of the Board of Directors of the New Hampshire Public Defender and has served on that Board for more than a dozen years. He is a seasoned trial and appellate attorney and sought-after trainer in the art and skill of trial advocacy. His commitment to the profession extends beyond accolades, as evidenced by his decades of volunteer work with both NACDL and our affiliate, the New Hampshire Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NHACDL). As a former NHACDL President and recipient of the 2006 NHACDL Champion of Justice Award, Iacopino has been instrumental in strengthening the state bar association and effective in advocating for criminal defense rights at the legislative level.

“Mike’s impact on NACDL is equally significant, having served in various leadership roles including the Board of Directors, Task Force on Discovery Reform, and as Chair of both the State Legislative Affairs Committee and Sex Offender Policy Task Force. And no less important, he now serves as the 1st Circuit Vice Co-Chair on the NACDL Amicus Committee.”

Iacopino received his B.A. in Economics from the University of New Hampshire Whittemore School of Business & Economics in 1980. He earned his J.D. from Suffolk University School of Law in Boston in 1984. He served as a Staff Attorney for the New Hampshire Public Defender Program from 1984-1987 before entering private practice in the Manchester law firm now known as Brennan Lenehan Iacopino & Hickey. As the firm’s senior partner, Iacopino represents clients in every court in New Hampshire and before numerous administrative agencies, including investigations, trials, and appeals.