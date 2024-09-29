Manchester celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

Outside Alas de Frida, there was a celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 27, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais joined a small crowd outside of Alas de Frida on Elm Street to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.

First celebrated in 1968 as a week-long celebration and expanded into a month in 1988, the period from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year commemorates a series of significant dates of importance in the nations of Costa Rica, Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua while also celebrating Hispanic heritage and culture within the United States. Manchester has also come to celebrate Hispanic heritage events over the course of the month, such as the Science Fiesta at See Science Center this year.

Ruais (seen in video) presented a resolution on behalf of the city to honor the month, which makes up approximately 12-13 percent of the city as of 2020 according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Jason Bonilla, Ward 5’s Board of School Committee member and one of three elected officials at the municipal level in Manchester of Hispanic descent, emphasized the importance of the resolution and the month in general for Hispanic residents.

“I feel that it’s critical for communities such as ours to be represented here in Manchester,” said Bonilla. “We have a big Latino community right here in the city of Manchester, Spanish is the second most spoken language in our schools and there are many Hispanic business owners. I’m really excited that we’re getting a chance to celebrate our heritage.”

More information on National Hispanic Heritage Month can be found at hispanicheritagemonth.gov

Jay Ruais (left) and Jason Bonilla. Photo/Andrew Sylvia



