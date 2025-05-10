Manchester Community College hosting submarine welding competition

(Photo courtesy of General Dynamics Electric Boat Public Affairs)

MANCHESTER, NH— Manchester Community College is hosting a new competition for high school students with a high stakes twist. This first-of-its-kind for New Hampshire event on the morning of Monday, May 12, is designed to drive more people into a specific arena of work. Demand for highly skilled workers in welding is already high, but the evolving mission of the US Military means 100,000 specially trained welders has become a top priority.

The Project MFG Maritime Welding Event brings together the local community and submarine shipbuilding suppliers. General Dynamics Electric Boat partner schools will compete in a welding competition showcasing and challenging their welding skills. To date, students from Spark Academy, Berlin High School, Pinkerton Academy and Alvirne High School will attend. Competitors will visit Project MFG Discovery, a career exploration event that allows students to learn about the high-skill, high-tech, high-wage careers in submarine shipbuilding. Students will also have the chance to connect with innovative companies and industry leaders in the submarine shipbuilding supply chain.

“Welding is critical to national security, and competitions like this show students the real-world impact their skills can have. We’re proud to support the talent that keeps our Navy strong,” says Doug Thomson, VP, Granite State Manufacturing.

“Welding is one of MCC’s most popular technical programs and it is both a skill and an art,” explains Dr. Paul Beaudin, President of Manchester Community College. “We are thrilled to host this competition in partnership with industry to encourage the next generation of welders.”

The New Hampshire Maritime Welding Competition is organized by NH Manufacturing Extension Partnership, SENEDIA: The Alliance for Defense Tech, Talent and Innovation, Project MFG, General Dynamics Electric Boat, and the Community College System of NH.