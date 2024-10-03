Manchester Community Music School celebrating more than 40 years.

Can it be that Manchester Community Music School has been here for forty years and it is still a well-kept secret?

I’ve sent two generations of music students through MCMS and we are still going strong. From Oboe and Saxophone to today’s ukulele lessons. Come meet Polly Towner who quietly stepped up into the executive director role this past June and has been busy aligning mission and reinvigorating programs for a while, now. We had a chance to speak together in her office about the power of music lessons for young and old.

MCMS Executive Director Polly Towner | Keith Spiro Photo

How long have you been at Manchester Community Music School and what classes do you teach?

Upon returning to NH, I started as a Voice teacher and co-director of the Queen City Music and Leadership Program in September of 2022. I quickly realized the need for a middle school/high school choir and started the Concert Choir in October of 2022. The following summer worked with Susan Wilkes and the 21st Century program in the Manchester School District bringing music to their summer classes.

In fall of 2023 I created and directed the Boomwhacker Ensemble. I became the Director of Education in August of 2023 while keeping many of my other teaching and directing roles. In January 2024 I started a community Women’s Choir and taught and OLLI class in Boomwhackers. As of June 2024, I serve as Executive Director, teach voice lessons and continue to direct the Women’s Choir.

How many teachers and what are the range of instruments available for students to take lessons?

We currently have 46 faculty members. We have first year teachers all they way to many teachers that have been her for oner 20 years. Many of our teachers are active performers in local orchestras, ensembles and have solo careers as well as teaching music in the public schools.

We offer lessons for over 22 instruments. Everything from voice, to harp, ukulele and the traditional string, brass, woodwind and percussion instruments. We also offer Music Theory and Music Composition.

Age range of the youngest and oldest students?

Starting with our Mini Maestros, early education classes children can start as young as 6 months. We have students of all ages right up to their 90’s. It is fascinating how many adults wish they’d kept taking lessons as a child or started much earlier.

When did MCMS start and what can you tell us about the Grubers – something we all know/should know – or something that has had continuing impact for the school?

MCMS just celebrated its 40th anniversary. In 1983, Sam and May Gruber began to build their dream of a music school in Manchester. It started in a house on Trenton St. right across from where the school is now located, where private lessons were held and the Greater Manchester Youth Orchestra was established. The school has moved a few times to accommodate the successful growth in students and programs. 2291 Elm Street has been it’s home since 2003. Here is an interesting timeline of our growth:

1983 – 3 faculty, 2 ensembles

1985 – moved to 79 Dow St.

1993 – 200 students, moved to 83 Hanover St.

2001 – 35 faculty and 6 ensembles had to move to a bigger building

2003 – moved to 2291 Elm St. in the old Notre Dame College building

2006 – launched music therapy program

2010 – 7 ensembles, 46 faculty

2024 – 49 faculty, 12 ensembles, 1500+clients/students

“I would love to see kids walking up and down the street carrying violin cases that held violins instead of machine guns.” Sam Gruber

The Grubers were progressive thinkers with an insatiable passion for music and the arts. My favorite quote of Sam Gruber is “I would love to see kids walking up and down the street carrying violin cases that held violins instead of machine guns.” He knew that music could have a big impact on the children and community of Manchester. The Grubers were very philanthropic, even donating over 100 instruments to the Manchester public schools and funding string teachers in the grade schools.

To this day, music is a vital part of Manchester’s culture and an important part of the public schools.

Since this is one of Manchester’s best kept secrets, tell us about the nicest gifts and least known aspects that the community can take advantage of….

Where do I begin?

We offer ensembles in many genres and for all ages.

15 of our high school students made it into All-State ensemble, 5 in section leader positions.

Our Music Therapy Department is one of the best in the state, providing music therapy individually, in groups and in the schools by certified music therapists.

Our mission is to change lives with the power of music. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to learn music regardless of age, race, national origin, physical challenges, or ability to pay.

We offer $100,000 in financial assistance and scholarships.

We partner with Girl’s Inc, MPAL, the YMCA, YWCA, the Moore Center, Riverwoods Manchester, St. Anselm College, SNHU and more.

Free faculty concerts open to the public, the third Thursday of every month, October – June in the May Gruber Recital Hall

Lastly, as new to the job of ED but on staff for a couple of years, what do you want people to know about Manchester Community Music school? What excites you the most about the possibilities?

MCMS is more than just a music school. We are a community that supports our students and clients in both music and life. Students often tell us this is their safe place to be accepted as they are and build friendship and belonging. Adults find a place of healing, an outlet for the fast-paced stress of life. Our faculty are mentors, listeners, teachers, and friends.

The future looks bright for the music school. We are outgrowing our current building with 100’s of private students, 14 ensembles and many class offerings. We continue to partner with community organizations to bring music into the lives of anyone that wants to experience the joy and healing it brings. As Executive Director, I would like to see the growth continue, the school be able to offer state-of-the-art accommodations for our faculty and ensembles and have Manchester Community Music School be a household name.

FMI – check out their website

or contact:

Polly Towner Executive Director Manchester Community Music School 2291 Elm St. Manchester, NH 03104 603-644-4548 ext. 204 A Polly Towner favorite quote: Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.” ~ Plato