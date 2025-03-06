Manchester competing with 15 other communities in “Strongest Town Contest”

Brainerd, Minn. – March is known for being a time for tournaments and the City of Manchester itself is getting into the action.

Manchester is one of 16 contestants in the “Strongest Town Contest,” a tournament organized by the non-profit organization known as Strong Towns.

The communities are separated into four separate categories, with Manchester competing against Silverton, Oregon; Harrisonburg, Virginia; and Elizabethtown, Kentucky in the “Healing Local Housing” category.

Following a preliminary round, communities in each category, and eventually in other categories, go head-to-head through essays, photo tours and webinars about their community until one of the communities is named as the champion. The winner will receive a documentary about their community from the Strong Towns organization such as last year’s winner Maumee, Ohio (see below)

The contest is judged on how well each community engages in the “Strong Towns Approach” or an emphasis on transportation, housing and fiscal resiliency to create a strong foundation for communities to meet ongoing challenges as they evolve and grow.

More information on the contest can be found at strongesttown.com