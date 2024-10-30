Manchester Economic Development event highlights city’s business climate

Jodie Nazaka on Oct. 30, 2024. Photo/Jeff Hastings – Frame of Mind Photography

MANCHESTER, N.H. – If one is looking for a location to host a function highlighting the economic resiliency of a city, there are few better places than a reborn local landmark standing right next to the site of construction work needed to keep up with a growing downtown.

Despite occasional shakes from the parking lot refurbishment next door, local business leaders and other dignitaries gathered at the Rex Theatre for the City of Manchester Economic Development’s “Manchester in Motion 2024” forum, a two-hour presentation on the city’s efforts to promote itself and its business climate.

Those in attendance got a first-hand look at print and video advertisements promoting the city as part of the city’s recent marketing initiative as well a preview of a website specifically promoting the city’s businesses and attractions set to go live in March 2025.

The forum also included news from housing developer Michael Ketchen, who hopes to add approximately 500 to 700 more units of housing across the city in addition to redevelopment he has already spurred on Manchester Street. Later, Julie Chhom of the Manchester Development Corporation also provided details on various grants available for Manchester business owners, particularly downtown business owners. The event concluded with a discussion led by Manchester Historical Association President John Clayton, and panelists Julie Lenzer, chief innovation officer for Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI), Jones Street Investment Partners Managing Director Eric LeClair and Manchester Planning and Community Development Director Jeff Belanger.

(l to r) Jeff Belanger, Eric LeClair, Julie Lenzer, John Clayton. Photo/Jeff Hastings – Frame of Mind Photography

Manchester Economic Development Office Director Jodie Nazaka also provided a litany of statistics (see below) regarding the economic health of the city.

“It was a great turnout. We were really excited with the amount of people that showed up to hear the update from us and we’re happy to have shared a lot of what we’ve been doing over the last two years,” said Nazaka. “There’s been a lot happening behind the scenes and we just want to let everyone know that Manchester is open for business.”

Phil Pelletier, owner of Smokin’ Tin Roof Sauces on South Willow Street, found the discussion interesting. Now in its seventh year, Pelletier moved his business recently from Derry to Manchester in search of more space to grow. His opinion of the city’s business climate is generally positive, but stressed that vigilance is needed to ensure that small businesses survive, as too many failed small businesses could dissuade new small businesses from taking their place.

“I consider Manchester to be like a miniature Boston and that’s great, but we need to keep that going,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of turnover on Elm Street with businesses coming and going. We need to everything we can to support the businesses that are already there and keep them there because if constant turnover continues, it won’t be a good look for the city.