Manchester Economic Development Office adds new staffer

Allison Freeman. Courtesy photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In just a few short years, Manchester’s Economic Development Office, better known as MEDO, has gone from being stuck at zero employees to welcoming its third member: Allison Freeman.

Freeman joined Jodie Nazaka and Erik Lesniak in April as the newest component of the department, which is tasked with stimulating economic development in the city and helping local business owners navigate through what is needed to establish a business in the Queen City.

Freeman, whose duties focus on the department’s communications and promotional efforts, holds a degree from Ithaca College in New York State. Before coming onboard at MEDO, Freeman moved to Manchester in 2019 and wrote remotely for several outlets while also editing at College Gym News, a publication covering NCAA Gymnastics.

While her new role is slightly different than the one that she held at College Gym News, which she will still hold on weekends, she says her time with College Gym News helped her develop a voice that is serving her well at MEDO. She also says she enjoys the change of scope, enjoying the opportunity to cut through the negativity about this community that has become her home.

“That job is a bit different, but it definitely set me up for this role, it gave me a voice that is both informative but also playful,” she said. “While I loved working remote you can pretty much are making your own hours, I also missed feeling like I was a part of a community. I feel like I’m finally moving into my life here in Manchester. I fell in love with Manchester and now I can fall in love with it more every day and share what it has to offer.”

Although Freeman has become comfortable in her new surroundings, she notes that a big part of that came thanks to Nazaka and Lesniak.

“Everyone is so nice. The way Erik and Jodie brought me on. They’re not the type of people to throw you out there and say ‘here’s what you’re going to do,’” said Freeman. “They stick by your side, they’ve got you.”

In return, Nazaka had nothing but praise for Freeman as well, noting her role on the department’s new Instagram page, her redesign of the MEDO Minute Newsletter, revamping other social media accounts, working with Outfront Media to create electronic billboards, working with the Manchester Arts Commission and also working on other special projects to help Manchester businesses.

“We’re excited to have Allison join the MEDO team and to see how she can help expand our outreach and potential for Manchester. We can’t wait to see all the exciting new ideas and opportunities she brings to the office!” said Nazaka.