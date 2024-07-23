Manchester GEAR UP Parent Ambassador earns national honor as 2024 Family Leader of the Year

From left, Damond Ford, GEAR UP Manchester, Ana’s oldest son, Carlos with younger brother Lucas, and daughter Josselyn next to Ana Ascencio and her husband, Juan Carlos, with Nicole Nover from GEAR UP Manchester.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Manchester’s Parent Ambassador, Ana Ascencio, was named as the 2024 Family Leader of the Year at the NCCEP/GEAR UP Annual Conference, held from July 22-24 in Washington, D.C.

Ascencio was one of four individuals recognized by the National Council for Community and Education Partnerships (NCCEP) for her outstanding leadership within GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs), a federally-funded program that operates in all four high schools in Manchester School District.

The GEAR UP Family Leader of the Year award honors individuals who are deeply committed to ensuring college access and success for all students. Through her collaboration with families, school faculty, staff, and GEAR UP Manchester partners, Ascencio has gone above and beyond to support students in achieving their postsecondary education goals.

“Ana has made a tremendous impact on family engagement in our school district,” said Stephanie Lesperance, the Chief Strategy Officer at Campus Compact for NH, the parent organization of the NH GEAR UP Alliance. “Her efforts have significantly enhanced our outreach and created lasting connections within the community.”

Ascencio believes that family engagement is the key to student success. “I want to motivate all the parents and the leaders of programs to be persistent and not to get discouraged when there is a low number of parents at a meeting. The important thing is not the quantity but how one can impact that small group and change their mentality so that they can support their children in higher education.”

She has implemented several initiatives that have positively impacted students and families. As the GEAR UP Manchester Parent Ambassador, Ascencio supports monthly family programming, specifically for the Spanish-speaking community. Topics include high school course registration, the college application process, and financial aid opportunities. With the Statewide Family Engagement Center, she led some of the first Family Villages events in Manchester, inspiring future leaders in her community to take an active role in their children’s education.

This is the second consecutive year that a member from GEAR UP Manchester has been the recipient of a Leadership Award at the NCCEP/GEAR UP National Conference. In 2023, rising high school senior Mackenzie Verdiner of GEAR UP Manchester was honored as the Student of the Year for her dedication and efforts in making positive changes in the Manchester West High School community and advocating for student voices.

Looking ahead, Ascencio plans to continue working with the NH GEAR UP Alliance and looks forward to empowering more families and students in the upcoming academic year.

For more information about the NH GEAR UP Alliance, please visit nhgearupalliance.org.

About GEAR UP Manchester

GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) Manchester is dedicated to increasing the number of students who are prepared to enter and succeed in post-secondary education. Through comprehensive support and programming, GEAR UP Manchester empowers students to achieve their educational and career goals.