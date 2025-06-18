Manchester high school athletes flex in individual competition

Sophia Correnti closed her high school career with an individual title. Stacy Harrison photo/Stacy Harrison Photography

MANCHSESTER, NH – Tennis and track and field standouts from Manchester’s private and public high school’s flexed their individual athletic prowess at recent postseason competitions, many taking home accolades. Here’s a glance at those performances:

Tennis

Derryfield senior Sophia Correnti was not to be denied in this year’s singles tournament.

Girls

After finishing runner-up in the singles tournament last year, Derrryfield’s Sophia Correnti took top honors this season, defeating Souhegan’s Callie Perrin, 6-3, 6-4, in the tournament finale on Thursday, June 12, at Southern New Hampshire University

She also defeated Keene’s Justine Porowski, 6-3, 6-4, in the semifinals, Souhegan’s Tess Jancar, 8-2, in the quarterfinals, and Winnacunnet’s Amelia Dumon, 8-0, in the second round, having entered the tournament with a first-round bye.

Derryfield’s Sofia Koshy was edged, 8-6, by Lebanon’s Laura Hines in the opening round.

In the doubles tournament, Correnti and Koshy reached the semifinals, however, they were upset – 3-6, 6-4, 0-7 – by Keene’s duo of Porowski and Allison Mowatt.

Stacy Harrison photo.

Trinity’s Mallory Hobausz also competed in the single’s tournament. She defeated Timberlane’s Hayley Hannaford, 8-6 in the first round, but fell to Jancar, 8-3, in the second round.

Hobausz’s teammate, Stella Piatt, lost to Alvin’s Emma Coppi, 8-2, in the first round.

After earning a first-round bye and then defeating Timberlane’s Abigale Robinson and Haley Hannaford, 8-3, in the second round of the girls doubles tournament, Piatt and Hobausz reached the quarterfinals where they were felled by eventual champs Amelia Coyle and Mia Rivard of Pinkerton Academy, 8-2.

Boys

Davey Schroeder competed with teammate Johnny Brown in the state doubles tournament. Stacy Harrison photo



Derryfield’s top singles player, Johnny Brown defeated Dover’s Diego Lopez, 8-3, in the first round, then Merrimack’s Mikhail Agapov, 8-1, in the second round, but fell to eventual champ Alex Molda, 8-1, in the state singles tournament quarterfinals.

In doubles play, Brown and Davey Schroeder reached the tournament semifinals where they were edged – 6-4, 6-3 – by the Hanover duo of Sam Ames and Ian Holmes.

Prior, they defeated Portsmouth’s Jiles Tracz and Amitay Hey Tene, 8-3, in the second round, and then topped Dover’s Lopez and Nathan Bigelow, 8-3, in the quarterfinals.

Manchester Central’s Nick Chiesa and Nate Bannister also qualified for the tournament. They were defeated in the first round by Kearsarge’s Liam Miller and Graham West, 8-3.

Track & field



Girls

Courtesy photo

Competing at the New England track and field championship in New Britain, Conn., Manchester Central junior Angela Cenesca earned 14th in the 400-meter with a dash of 58.79 seconds. She was 29th in long jump at 12-feet, 2.5 inches.

Boys



Courtesy photo

Manchester Central junior Ceasar Flahn earned eighth in the 200-meter dash, with a time of 21.99 seconds, and was ninth in the 100-meter dash finals at 11.04 seconds

The Little Green 4×400-meter relay team of senior Kaedin Gagne, Flahn, senior Thiago Silva and senior Sean Venator, who won the New Hampshire Meet of Champions, placed 8th at New England’s with a time of 3 minutes, 23.40 seconds.

Trinity senior Rere Edokpolo came in 15th in long jump at 20-feet, 9.5 inches, and junior Alex Garland was 17th in triple jump at 41-feet, 9 inches.