Manchester high school sports week in review: May 12-20

Stacy Harrison photo/Stacy Harrison photography

MANCHESTER, NH – With the regular-season finish line in sight for many high school spring sports teams, athletes from the Queen City are amping up their play, with some looking for a coveted win, while others prepare for postseason competition. Here are some of the latest results and a look at the week ahead:

Baseball

Results:

– Monday, May 12 – Manchester Memorial 0, Goffstown 10

– Monday, May 12 – Manchester Central/West 0, Pinkerton 11

– Monday, May 12 – Trinity 14, Portsmouth 5

– Monday, May 12 – Derryfield 11, Kearsarge 4

– Wednesday, May 14 – Derryfield 1, Campbell 10

– Wednesday, May 14 – Trinity 10, Timberlane 7

– Wednesday, May 14 – Manchester Central/West 0, Exeter 10

– Wednesday, May 14 – Manchester Memorial 0, Pinkerton 2

– Thursday, May 15 – Manchester Memorial 3, Exeter 12

– Thursday, May 15 – Derryfield 9, Hillsboro-Deering 2

– Friday, May 16 – Manchester Central/West 0, Dover 10

– Monday, May 19 – Derryfield 1, White Mountains 8

– Monday, May 19 – Manchester Central/West 2, Bishop Guertin 8

– Monday, May 19 – Manchester Memorial 12, Dover 7

– Tuesday, May 20 – Trinity 7, Winnacunnet 5

Upcoming schedule:

– Wednesday, May 21 – Manchester Central/West home vs. Alvirne, 7 p.m.

– Wednesday, May 21 – Manchester Memorial home vs. Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.

– Wednesday, May 21 – Derryfield home vs. Raymond, 4 p.m.

– Thursday, May 22 – Trinity home vs. Spaulding, 7 p.m.

– Friday, May 23 – Manchester Memorial away at Alvirne, 4 p.m.

– Friday, May 23 – Derryfield away at Prospect Mountain, 4 p.m.

– Friday, May 23 – Manchester Central/West away at Concord, 7 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Results:

– Monday, May 12 – Manchester Memorial/Central 4, Salem 14

– Monday, May 12 – Trinity 3, Coe-Brown Northwood 18

– Tuesday, May 13 – Trinity 4, Bow 11

– Tuesday, May 13 – Manchester Memorial/Central 5, Concord 11

– Tuesday, May 13 – Derryfield 20, Kingswood 2

– Wednesday, May 14 – Trinity 9, Laconia 14

– Thursday, May 15 – Derryfield 15, Concord 3

– Friday, May 16 – Trinity 7, Hopkinton 21

– Friday, May 16 – Manchester Memorial/Central 7, Londonderry 14

– Monday, May 19 – Manchester Memorial/Central 3, Exeter 17

– Monday, May 19 – Derryfield 14, Hanover 2

– Monday, May 19 – Trinity 4, Gilford 5

– Tuesday, May 20 – Trinity 5, Kennett 8

– Tuesday, May 20 – Manchester Memorial/Central 10, Dover 7

Upcoming schedule:

– Wednesday, May 21 – Derryfield away at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4 p.m.

– Wednesday, May 21 – Trinity home vs. Plymouth, 4 p.m.

– Thursday, May 22 – Trinity home vs. Stevens, 3 p.m.

– Friday, May 23 – Derryfield home vs. Nashua South, 4:30 p.m.

– Friday, May 23 – Manchester Memorial/Central at Nashua North, 4 p.m.

– Tuesday, May 27 – Manchester Memorial/Central home vs. Bedford, 6 p.m.

– Tuesday, May 27 – Derryfield home vs. Spaulding, 4:30 p.m.

– Wednesday, May 28 – Trinity home vs. Bishop Brady, 4:30 p.m.

– Wednesday, May 28 – Manchester Memorial/Central home vs. Merrimack, 6 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Results:

– Monday, May 12 – Manchester Central/West 7, Salem 17

– Monday, May 12 – Manchester Memorial 3, Hollis-Brookline 16

– Monday, May 12 – Trinity 22, Milford 12

– Tuesday, May 13 – Trinity 23, Kearsarge 20

– Wednesday, May 14 – Manchester Memorial 1, Oyster River/Newmarket 19

– Wednesday, May 14 – Manchester Central/West 9, Concord 8

– Wednesday, May 14 – Trinity 18, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 17

– Thursday, May 15 – Manchester Central/West 8, Kennet 16

– Thursday, May 15 – Manchester Memorial 15, Spaulding 9

– Friday, May 16 – Manchester Memorial 3 Winnacunnet 20

– Friday, May 16 – Trinity 24, Concord Christian 12

– Monday, May 19 – Manchester Memorial 7, Goffstown 13

– Monday, May 19 – Manchester Central/West 7, Kennett 19

Upcoming schedule:

– Wednesday, May 21 – Manchester Memorial away at Alvirne, 4:30 p.m.

– Wednesday, May 21 – Trinity home vs. Laconia, 4 p.m.

– Thursday, May 22 – Trinity away at Gilford, 4 p.m.

– Thursday, May 22 – Manchester Central/West home vs. Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.

– Friday, May 23 – Manchester Memorial home vs. Keene/Monadnock, 6 p.m.

– Friday, May 23 – Manchester Central/West home vs. Nashua North, 6 p.m.

– Monday, May 26 – Trinity home vs. Campbell, 4 p.m.

– Tuesday, May 27 – Trinity away at Pembroke, 4 p.m.

– Tuesday, May 27 – Manchester Memorial away at Timberlane, 4 p.m.

– Wednesday, May 28 – Manchester Central/West away at Portsmouth, 5:30 p.m.

