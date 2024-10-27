Manchester Makerspace fall classes: Explore your inner blacksmith, forge a knife, be a weather spotter

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Makerspace is always looking for new, unique classes to offer and the new line-up does not disappoint.

Intro to Blacksmithing

Wed. November 6, 6-9 p..m

Knife to Meet You! Part 1: The Squirrel’s Tail Knife

Fri. November 6. 6-10 p.m.

In this advanced class, you will forge your first knife. The “Squirrel’s Tail.” Taking “Intro to Blacksmithing” is recommended before this.

Weather Radio Familiarization: Program your weather radio!

Wed. November 6. 6-9 p.m.

Come join us to learn how to program your weather radio and keep your family safe during severe weather events!

2024 NWS GYX Winter Spotter Training

Wed. November 13, 6-8 p.m.

Help your National Weather Service by becoming a Winter Weather Storm Spotter! Storm spotters report snowfall, ice accumulation, ice jam flooding and coastal flood erosion during Northern New England’s long harsh winters. Spotter training will teach you how to accurately measure and report significant winter weather phenomena! For more information on SkyWarn https://www.weather.gov/gyx/skywarn

About Manchester Makerspace

Founded in 2015, the Manchester Makerspace is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of life long learners.

At Manchester Makerspace, our goal is to deliver quality access to shared space, tools, and mentoring for the benefit of the community here in Manchester, New Hampshire. We strive to support Manchester’s local makers, teachers, students entrepreneurs, and artists of all ages.

We support our community by lowering barriers of access for those with a will to learn and a desire to make something themselves!

Located at 36 Old Granite St., Manchester, NH. Inquiries: contact@manchestermakerspace.org