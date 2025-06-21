Manchester man seriously injured in Charlestown crash

File Photo

CHARLESTOWN, NH – A Manchester man and another driver sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, after a crash on Route 12.

At 5:55 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, 2025, Troopers assigned to the Troop C barracks were providing patrol coverage in Charlestown when they received a report of a crash on Route 12 near Hemingway Farms.

The preliminary investigation determined that Matthew Horton, 36, of Manchester, was traveling northbound in a 2011 Buick Lucerne when, for reasons that remain under investigation, he crossed the center line. He then struck a 2017 Ford Escape travelling in the opposite direction, causing some minor damage to the vehicle. Another driver, in a 2023 Subaru Outback, took evasive action before getting struck by Horton’s Buick, which caused the Subaru to roll over.

Horton and the driver of the Subaru both sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment. Two juvenile passengers in the Subaru sustained minor injuries, as well as a passenger in Horton’s car. All three were transported to a hospital for evaluation. The driver of the Ford sustained no injuries.

Route 12 was closed for approximately two hours while Troopers documented the crash scene.

Troopers were assisted on the scene by members of the Charlestown Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation, and charges are possible.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information is asked to contact Sergeant Eric Fostering at (603) 223-8492 or [email protected] .