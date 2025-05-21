Manchester Museums offer half-price summer admissions for members

MANCHESTER, NH – To celebrate the start of summer, the Currier Museum of Art, SEE Science Center, the Millyard Museum, and the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire – known collectively as Manchester Museums – announce reciprocal half-price admission for their members.

It’s simple: present your membership card from one of the Manchester Museums to receive your admission discount at any of the other institutions. The discounted admission begins June 1 and continues all summer long.

Whether you’re looking for an interesting destination for your staycation or a fun indoor activity to beat the heat, you’ll find affordable and enriching experiences at Manchester Museums this season.

Discover itineraries to inspire your visit to the gems of the Queen City at manchestermuseumsnh.org.

About Manchester Museums

Manchester Museums is a partnership of the Millyard Museum at the Manchester Historic Association, the SEE Science Center, the Currier Museum of Art, and the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire. Launched in February 2025, Manchester Museums connects visitors to opportunities to learn, play, and discover in the Queen City.