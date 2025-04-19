Manchester one of four NH sites hosting City Nature Challenge later this month

CONCORD, N.H. – How much biodiversity is in your neighborhood? Well, now is the perfect time to find out.

During the last weekend of April, the Nature Conservancy of New Hampshire (TNC-NH) is leading the City Nature Challenge, which they describe as a fun and inclusive way to get people outside and exploring nature in their own backyards.

With the help of the iNaturalist app, residents of Dover, Nashua, Manchester and Carroll County are invited to take a look around their area and take pictures of wild plants, animals, insects and fungi as TNC-NH competes with other chapters across the country and across the world to see who can document the most local biodiversity.

While the City Nature Challenge has taken place for years, this marks the first time its happened in New Hampshire, thanks in part to assistance from the Dover Conservation Commission and the City of Nashua Sustainability Committee.

More information on the City Nature Challenge will be available in Nashua on Saturday, April 26 at the annual Sustainability Fair, with a cleanup of Piscataquog River Park on Sunday, April 27 in Manchester serving as a perfect opportunity to rack up City Nature Challenge points for Queen City residents.

Founded in 1961, TNC-NH is one chapter of the Nature Conservancy, with active chapters in 81 countries worldwide and all 50 states. Its mission is to conserve the lands and waters on which all nature depends and work with partners to with partners to advance science-based, innovative solutions to the dual and interconnected crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. More information on TNC-NH can be found at nature.org/newhampshire