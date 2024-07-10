Manchester Parks and Rec announces Pickleball Skills Class

Serve, Smash, and Score at our Pickleball Skills Class!

Ready to elevate your pickleball game? Join our pickleball skills class right here in Manchester, NH, and take your game to the next level! Whether you’re a newbie or looking to refine your skills, our class offers something for everyone. It will be taught by two professional players with extensive experience in the field.

‍👨‍🏫 Instructor Biographies

Ryan Fu is a former University of Michigan tennis player. He was ranked number 1 in New England in the 12-18s divisions. Ryan has been coaching tennis and pickleball for the last 10 years and has now transitioned into playing professional pickleball. He is currently training with top pros such as James Ignatowich and Anna Bright and is rising fast in the pro game, being ranked number 73 in the world in only 9 months.

Max Freeman, originally from Boston, played Division 1 tennis at Vanderbilt University. Max returned home in May 2022 to pursue a career in business consulting while taking up pickleball as a hobby. His passion for the sport grew immediately, as he now plays and coaches full time with the Ignatowich team in Delray Beach. He takes pride in his knowledge of the lefty game and his right side expertise. Max has already qualified for multiple pro main draw events

📅 Class Details

Location: Prout Park, Manchester, NH

Day: July 15, 2024

Beginner: 9am – 11am

Intermediate/Advanced: 12pm – 2pm

📝 Registration Information:

Cost: $45 per entry

Equipment: Please bring your own paddles

Sign-Up: RecDesk

✅ Tips for First-Timers:

Wear comfortable athletic clothing and non-marking shoes.

Stay hydrated. Bring a water bottle.

Arrive 10-15 minutes early for warm-up exercises.

🌎 Let’s Connect!

If you want to learn more about organizing similar activities or have questions about our recreational offerings, please reach out to the Parks and Recreation Division here.