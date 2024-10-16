Manchester Parks and Rec hosts Movie in the Park: Hocus Pocus

As the leaves begin to fall and the New Hampshire chill sets in, there’s no better way to enjoy the outdoors than our upcoming Movie in the Park event. Join Manchester Parks and Rec in Derryfield Park as we transform one of our beautiful parks into an open-air theater experience that you won’t want to miss!

Event Details:

Date: October 19th 2024

Time: Pre-movie activities start at 6:00 PM; movie begins at dusk

Location: Derryfield Park

Movie: Hocus Pocus—a family Halloween favorite!

Highlights of the Evening:

Pre-Movie Festivities: McIntyre Ski Area will be on site starting at 6:00pm for hayrides up to Weston Tower! The tower will be open to allow residents to climb and get a spectacular view.

McIntyre is asking for a $5 donation that will support the Manchester Historic Association to participate in the hayride. This purchase can be made prior to the event here.

Family Friendly: Bring along your blankets and chairs. We are ensuring that everyone in the family can enjoy this communal experience.

Whether you’re unwinding from a busy week or looking for a delightful family outing, Movies in the Park offer community spirit and movie magic all in one. Wrap up in your warmest blanket, grab your favorite movie snacks, and join us for an unforgettable night under the stars.

Implications & Beyond: Events like Movies in the Park are instrumental in bringing a community together. If you want to explore more about our local initiatives and activities, keep an eye on Manchester, NH Parks and Recreation on Facebook for more details!