Manchester Police Annual Report: Crime down, citizen satisfaction up

MANCHESTER. NH – Manchester Police Department has released its 2024 annual report which provides comparative data and statistics (starting on page 36), departmental initiatives (pages 5-8) and a summary from Chief Peter Marr (below).

This past year was one of change and progress for Manchester. It marked the beginning of Mayor Jay Ruais’ first term and a period of significant development, with new affordable housing projects rising across the city. We also continued to see a decline in overdoses thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Health Department, Fire Department, area hospitals, non-governmental organizations, and of course, our own police department. This year also brought a leadership transition within the Manchester Police Department, as Chief Aldenberg retired after four years of outstanding service as Chief. I am honored to step into this role and to introduce this annual review, highlighting the outstanding work of our department throughout 2024. One of the most significant moments of the year was the conviction of Harmony Montgomery’s killer. The dedication and tireless effort put into this case set a gold standard for investigative work. Sgt. Jack Dunleavy and Detective Max Rahill were the leads on the case. Detective James Pittman was recognized as the 2024 Officer of the Year due to his hard work and for his relentless pursuit of justice, a testament to the caliber of officers we have in this department.

Calls For Service in 2024 saw an 18% decrease from the 10-year average of 122,789 and a 1% decrease from 2023. The Manchester Police Department continues to strive to be as proactive as possible when it comes to policing. In 2024, there were 48,694 officer-initiated Calls For Service which accounts for 48% of the total Calls For Service. These self-initiated calls include motor vehicle stops, business checks, hot spot patrols, and special attention checks. Officers responded to 52,532 reactive Calls For Service reported by the public via the business line and/or 911.