Manchester Police Annual Report: Crime down, citizen satisfaction up

MANCHESTER. NH – Manchester Police Department has released its 2024 annual report which provides comparative data and statistics (starting on page 36), departmental initiatives (pages 5-8) and a summary from Chief Peter Marr (below).
The full report is embedded at the end of this post and will also be available any time on our Manchester Police news and updates page.
This past year was one of change and progress for Manchester. It marked the beginning of Mayor Jay Ruais’ first term and a period of significant development, with new affordable housing projects rising across the city. We also continued to see a decline in overdoses thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Health Department, Fire Department, area hospitals, non-governmental organizations, and of course, our own police department. This year also brought a leadership transition within the Manchester Police Department, as Chief Aldenberg retired after four years of outstanding service as Chief. I am honored to step into this role and to introduce this annual review, highlighting the outstanding work of our department throughout 2024.
One of the most significant moments of the year was the conviction of Harmony Montgomery’s killer. The dedication and tireless effort put into this case set a gold standard for investigative work. Sgt. Jack Dunleavy and Detective Max Rahill were the leads on the case. Detective James Pittman was recognized as the 2024 Officer of the Year due to his hard work and for his relentless pursuit of justice, a testament to the caliber of officers we have in this department.
Our city’s crime rate continues to decline, with a 15% reduction in total crime from last year and a 31% decrease compared to the ten-year average. Additionally, our commitment to community engagement remains strong, reflected in an 85% citizen satisfaction score from those who had direct interactions with our officers and call takers.
The Manchester Police Department remains a leader in innovative policing initiatives. Our Crisis Intervention Team and Mobile Crisis Response Team continue to redefine how we support individuals in crisis. Out of 584 crisis-related calls, 85% were diverted from emergency room visits, ensuring more appropriate and effective care. The Adverse Childhood Experience Response Team connected 475 households with vital services, strengthening families and building resilience in our community’s youth.
Our Community Response Unit played a key role in the city’s 21% reduction in fatal opioid overdoses, demonstrating the effectiveness of post-overdose outreach. In gun crime enforcement, we saw a 3% reduction in total gun crimes, a 4% drop in gunfire incidents, and a 22% decline in non-fatal shootings.
Our detectives achieved outstanding case clearance rates, with 57% of all gun crimes resulting in arrests and 71% of non-fatal shooting cases leading to arrests. I am incredibly proud of the men and women of this department and the work they do every day. Looking ahead, one of my top priorities is to fully staff the Patrol Division to unprecedented levels, allowing us to enhance our current services while also focusing on hotspots, criminal activity, and quality-of-life concerns. As we move into 2025, we remain committed to providing the highest quality police services, strengthening our partnerships, and forging new ones.
The future of Manchester is bright, and I am excited for what lies ahead for both this city and this department.Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr