Manchester Proud announces Manchester Cares initiative and “Fund-A-Need” grants

Photo/Manchester Proud

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This week Manchester Proud announced the launch of Manchester Cares, a new initiative made possible by a generous grant from the Norwin S. and Elizabeth N. Bean Foundation. In a released statement, Manchester Proud said that pilot project is designed to address the basic needs of students in Manchester public schools, helping to create environments where students feel safe, supported, and ready to learn.

The Foundation’s latest grant will allow Manchester Proud to begin the Fund-A-Need initiative under the Manchester Cares umbrella. This initiative will provide essential funding to address the most pressing needs of students, including clothing, food, and supplies.

“The Bean Foundation has supported Manchester Proud since its founding in 2018. We applaud its work to foster excellence, equity, and engagement in Manchester public schools. Bean trustees became aware recently of efforts to open school-based food pantries. Manchester Proud was the right entity to get this effort up and running, so Bean was pleased to make the seed grant to start the Fund-A-Need initiative,” said Tom Donovan, Senior Trustee of the Bean Foundation.

This week, a diverse group of reviewers from the Manchester School District and local non-profits evaluated applications from schools across the district. Seven projects were selected to receive funding, totaling $6,200.38. The selected schools include:

Hillside Middle School

West High School

Parkside Middle School

Southside Middle School

Beech Street Elementary School

Weston Elementary School

Central High School

“We are grateful for the continued support of Manchester Proud and this funding from the Bean Foundation. The Manchester Cares initiative and Fund-a-Need grants offer a unique opportunity for our schools to support projects that will help meet basic needs of students and their families. This type of support is critical to helping students unlock their full potential and drive their success. We congratulate the schools that earned grants in this round and look forward to seeing the work you bring forward,” said Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Chmiel.