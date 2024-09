MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Public Library will hold their fall book sale on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 405 Pine St.

Hardcover books can be purchased for $2, with most other materials available for $1 and a full grocery bag worth of materials available for $10.

Proceeds from the book sale will go toward the library’s museum pass program.

More information is available at www.manchester.lib.nh.us or by contacting Caleb Moshier at 603-624-6550 x 7692.