Manchester School District announces Philibotte’s resignation

Tina Philibotte. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the Manchester School District announced the resignation of Tina Philibotte, who held the role of Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice.

In a statement by the district, it was revealed that she will be leaving her post to complete a doctoral degree at Boston University.

A Manchester West graduate, Philibotte received a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English from Plymouth State University. Before her most recent role with the Manchester School District, which began in early 2021, she served as a teacher in Goffstown for 13 years.

“She leaves proud of the accomplishments achieved in this inaugural position and is grateful to have worked beside students, families, educators, administrators, and community members in advocating for more equitable and inclusive experiences for all learners,” stated Manchester School District Executive Director of Communications Andrew Toland. “The Manchester School District thanks Tina for her work on behalf of the District and wishes her well in her future endeavors.”