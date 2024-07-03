Manchester School District beginning free summer meals for children

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Starting Monday, July 8, children in Manchester will have another option to get free, nutritious meals. Manchester School District is taking part in the USDA’s SUN Meals program, offering breakfast and lunch at numerous schools around the city.

Children 18 and younger can enjoy free meals on site at specific schools Monday through Friday, from July 8 through August 2. No registration or sign-up is needed: Children can simply walk up during the times meals are offered. Tables will be set up outside at each of the sites for children to eat. Sites include Bakersville, Jewett Street, Northwest and Webster Elementary Schools, and Central, Memorial and West High Schools. Combined with Southern New Hampshire Service’s Summer Meals Program, students now have 17 different potential locations for free summer meals. Full information on each of these sites is listed below.

“When school is out for the summer, many children lose access to the free, nutritious meals they need to grow healthy and strong,” said Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel Gillis. “Programs such as this help bridge the gap for children in our community, filling a critical need. We are thankful to the USDA, our District School Food and Nutrition Services department and Southern New Hampshire Services for making this possible.”

Although school is out for the summer, the District kicks off most of its summer programming on July 8. The District offers meals for students taking part in many of these programs, making it feasible to offer meals to all children through the SUN Meals program.

“Our mission is to ensure that all students who need it can receive nutritious meals, so they can focus on learning,” said Jim Connors, Director of School Food and Nutrition Services. “Our team has worked hard to get this up and running alongside our summer learning programs, and we are excited to take advantage of this opportunity.”

You can find a full list of District meal sites and times below, along with a full list of Southern New Hampshire Services (SNHS) meal sites. District sites will offer meals through August 2, unless otherwise noted. SNHS sites will offer meals through the end of August.

DISTRICT SUN MEALS SITES

Bakersville Elementary School

20 Elm Street (playground)

Breakfast: 8-9 am

Lunch: 11:45 am-12:45 pm

Jewett Street Elementary School

130 S. Jewett Street

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 am (Monday-Thursday only)

Northwest Elementary School

300 Youville Street

Breakfast: 8-9 am

Lunch: 11:45 am-12:15 pm

Parker-Varney Elementary School

223 James A Pollock Drive

Breakfast: 8-9 am

Lunch: 11:45 am-12:45 pm

Webster Elementary School

2519 Elm Street

Breakfast: 8-9 am

Lunch: 11:45 am-12:45 pm

Central High School

535 Beech Street

Breakfast: 8-9 am

Lunch: 11:30 am-12:30 pm

Memorial High School

One Crusader Way

Breakfast: 8:10-9:10 am

Lunch: 11:30 am-12:30 pm

West High School (Meals will be available at West through August 16)

9 Notre Dame Avenue

Breakfast: 8-9 am

Lunch: 11 am-noon

SNHS MEAL SITES

Beech Hill Apartments

120 Beech Hill Avenue

Lunch: 2:15-3 pm

Center Park

22 Beech Hill Drive

Breakfast: 10:15-10:45 am

Elmwood Apartments

85 Trahan Street

Breakfast: 9:15-10 am

Lunch: 11:15-12:15 pm

Families in Transition

161 South Beech Street

Lunch: 11 am-12 pm

Sheehan-Basquil Splash Pad

297 Maple Street

Lunch: 1-2 pm

Dupont Splash Pad

249 Mason Street

Lunch: 1-2 pm

WIC Office

40 Pine Street

Breakfast: 9-10 am

Lunch: 1-3 pm

MPAL (through August 16)

409 Beech Street

Breakfast: 9-10 am

Lunch: 11:30 am-12:30 pm

Beech Street School

275 Beech Street

Dinner: 3:30-4 pm

Kelly Falls Apartments

463 Kimball Street