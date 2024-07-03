Manchester School District beginning free summer meals for children

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Starting Monday, July 8, children in Manchester will have another option to get free, nutritious meals. Manchester School District is taking part in the USDA’s SUN Meals program, offering breakfast and lunch at numerous schools around the city.
Children 18 and younger can enjoy free meals on site at specific schools Monday through Friday, from July 8 through August 2. No registration or sign-up is needed: Children can simply walk up during the times meals are offered. Tables will be set up outside at each of the sites for children to eat. Sites include Bakersville, Jewett Street, Northwest and Webster Elementary Schools, and Central, Memorial and West High Schools. Combined with Southern New Hampshire Service’s Summer Meals Program, students now have 17 different potential locations for free summer meals. Full information on each of these sites is listed below.
“When school is out for the summer, many children lose access to the free, nutritious meals they need to grow healthy and strong,” said Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel Gillis. “Programs such as this help bridge the gap for children in our community, filling a critical need. We are thankful to the USDA, our District School Food and Nutrition Services department and Southern New Hampshire Services for making this possible.”
Although school is out for the summer, the District kicks off most of its summer programming on July 8. The District offers meals for students taking part in many of these programs, making it feasible to offer meals to all children through the SUN Meals program.
“Our mission is to ensure that all students who need it can receive nutritious meals, so they can focus on learning,” said Jim Connors, Director of School Food and Nutrition Services. “Our team has worked hard to get this up and running alongside our summer learning programs, and we are excited to take advantage of this opportunity.”
You can find a full list of District meal sites and times below, along with a full list of Southern New Hampshire Services (SNHS) meal sites. District sites will offer meals through August 2, unless otherwise noted. SNHS sites will offer meals through the end of August.
DISTRICT SUN MEALS SITES
Bakersville Elementary School
20 Elm Street (playground)
- Breakfast: 8-9 am
- Lunch: 11:45 am-12:45 pm
Jewett Street Elementary School
130 S. Jewett Street
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 am (Monday-Thursday only)
Northwest Elementary School
300 Youville Street
- Breakfast: 8-9 am
- Lunch: 11:45 am-12:15 pm
Parker-Varney Elementary School
223 James A Pollock Drive
- Breakfast: 8-9 am
- Lunch: 11:45 am-12:45 pm
Webster Elementary School
2519 Elm Street
- Breakfast: 8-9 am
- Lunch: 11:45 am-12:45 pm
Central High School
535 Beech Street
- Breakfast: 8-9 am
- Lunch: 11:30 am-12:30 pm
Memorial High School
One Crusader Way
- Breakfast: 8:10-9:10 am
- Lunch: 11:30 am-12:30 pm
West High School (Meals will be available at West through August 16)
9 Notre Dame Avenue
- Breakfast: 8-9 am
- Lunch: 11 am-noon
SNHS MEAL SITES
Beech Hill Apartments
120 Beech Hill Avenue
- Lunch: 2:15-3 pm
Center Park
22 Beech Hill Drive
- Breakfast: 10:15-10:45 am
Elmwood Apartments
85 Trahan Street
- Breakfast: 9:15-10 am
- Lunch: 11:15-12:15 pm
Families in Transition
161 South Beech Street
- Lunch: 11 am-12 pm
Sheehan-Basquil Splash Pad
297 Maple Street
- Lunch: 1-2 pm
Dupont Splash Pad
249 Mason Street
- Lunch: 1-2 pm
WIC Office
40 Pine Street
- Breakfast: 9-10 am
- Lunch: 1-3 pm
MPAL (through August 16)
409 Beech Street
- Breakfast: 9-10 am
- Lunch: 11:30 am-12:30 pm
Beech Street School
275 Beech Street
- Dinner: 3:30-4 pm
Kelly Falls Apartments
463 Kimball Street
- Dinner: 2:15-3:15 pm