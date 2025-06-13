Manchester School District Names Principal for Southside Middle School 

James Frier. Courtesy photo

MANCHESTER – On Monday night, the Board of School Committee approved the hiring of James Frier as the new principal of Southside Middle School. Frier will succeed current Principal Kelly Espinola, who was named the District’s new Assistant Superintendent of High Schools and Operations.

In 18 years in the field of education, Frier has worked in a variety of roles, most recently serving as Principal of KIPP Academy in Lynn, Massachusetts, and UP Academy in Boston. He has also worked as a teacher, Dean of Students, and has extensive experience working with a diverse student population. This combination of experience aligns with district goals and the Attendance, Behavior and Curriculum (A,B, C) goals in place at Southside.

“It’s an incredible honor to serve as the new principal of Southside Middle School,” Frier said. “I believe deeply in the power of partnership with staff, families, and students, and I’m excited to get to work building those relationships and helping our school grow!”

Frier holds a Bachelor’s in Education from St. John’s University and a Doctor of Education from University of Massachusetts – Lowell. In addition, he holds a Master of Arts from New York University and a Master of Business Administration from Northeastern University. He will begin in the new role on July 1.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Frier to Manchester School District,” said Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel. “In his work in Boston and Lynn, he helped lead turnaround efforts by establishing a clear instructional vision, implementing real-time coaching systems, and introducing targeted academic support. This student-centered, data-driven approach will position him well to make meaningful contributions to our continued commitment to the growth and success of our students.”