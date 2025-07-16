Manchester student among Teamsters Local 25 college scholarship recipients

Teamsters Local 25 President Thomas Mari and Jeramiah Guerrero of Manchester

Union provides 39 children of Local 25 members with scholarships to help launch their college experience

BOSTON, MASS. -Teamsters Local 25 gave college scholarships worth a combined $78,000 to 39 high school students during its recent membership meeting, awards that the Local’s president called an investment in the “next generation.”

The scholarships were presented at a ceremony at the union hall in Charlestown, Mass., highlighted by an inspirational message to the youth from Teamsters Local 25 President Thomas Mari. Local 25 provides the scholarships annually to children and grandchildren of members to help ease the financial burden of higher education for families.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to make these awards to help young people who will be our future leaders,” Mari said. “It’s important that we invest in the next generation by helping them begin their post-secondary education. Based on the accomplishments of these recipients, the future looks very bright indeed.”

Jeramiah Guerrero of Manchester, a recent graduate of the Holy Family Academy who will attend Plymouth State University, is a recipient of the Teamsters Local 25 Memorial Scholarship Award.

Jeramiah is the son of Miguel Muniz, a Teamsters Local 25 member who works for Armark Uniform Services, Inc.

Since 2006, Teamsters Local 25 has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship funds. Teamsters Local 25 is the largest Teamsters Union in New England, representing 12,500 workers. For more information, please visit www.TeamstersLocal25.com