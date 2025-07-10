Manchester Student to compete in National Miss Collegiate USA Pageant

Jillian Mars will participate in several events as part of the Miss Collegiate USA National Pageant, including scholarship resume review, a personal interview, and evening wear fashion (Photo courtesy of NHTI).

CONCORD, NH – On July 11, Jillian Mars will compete in the preliminary 2025 Miss Collegiate USA national pageant held at the University of Maryland. This pageant recognizes women who are college-bound, currently achieving academic degrees, or seeking assistance with student loan debt.

Mars is the first Miss New Hampshire Collegiate USA to compete at the national level, and the first to represent a community college. She is a New Hampshire resident and student at NHTI-Concord’s Community College. “I picked up pageants at 21 and here I am a few years later in a national pageant as Miss New Hampshire Collegiate USA,” she said.

Since entering her first pageant in 2022, Mars has earned more than $15,000 in pageant scholarships. This funding, combined with other awards, has covered her entire education at NHTI. She expects to graduate debt-free with an associate degree in Marketing in 2026. This will pave the way for her future studies to earn a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management or Business Administration.

Mars enrolled at NHTI when she knew she wanted to earn a college degree but was unsure what she wanted to do career-wise. “I really liked that the Community College System of New Hampshire offered such a wide variety of courses and was a great value. I could just try different things to figure out a career path,” she said.

Since beginning her studies at NHTI in 2022, Mars has served on the Student Senate and received several awards for her leadership and community service. “There is so much room for growth and so many opportunities at community college. I’ve gotten to do so many cool things not only with pageants, but also because of the amazing opportunities at NHTI and being involved with the Student Senate. I’m going to miss NHTI so much when I graduate.”

After the preliminary 2025 Miss Collegiate USA competition, Mars hopes to make it to the finals on July 12.