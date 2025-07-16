Manchester Summer Movies in the Park 2025 season kicks off July 23 with ‘Minecraft Movie’

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s time to grab those blankets and folding chairs, call your friends, call your sweetheart, call your cousins ─ summer movies in the park returns for another year, like the best sequel ever.

The movies will take place at Veterans Memorial Park across three different nights, with all movies starting at dusk.

Wednesday, July 23 ─ A Minecraft Movie

Wednesday, August 27 ─ Wicked: Part One

Saturday, September 20 ─ Jumanji

Don’t forget to pack a bag with your favorite movie concessions as well as an extra sweatshirt if the night looks like it’ll get chilly.