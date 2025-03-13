Wrong-way driver faces multiple charges including DWI after failing to stop for police on I-93/293

File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – A city woman is in custody after allegedly driving the wrong way early Thursday morning on Interstates 93 and 293. During the incident, shots were fired by a New Hampshire State Trooper.

At 12:28 a.m. today, Thursday, March 13, 2025, the New Hampshire State Police Communications Unit received reports of a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on Interstate 93 near Exit 13 in Concord. Troopers responded immediately and located the vehicle, an orange 2018 BMW 330i xDrive, as the driver continued south in the northbound high-speed Open Road Toll (ORT) lanes of the Hooksett toll plaza.

While additional Troopers set up farther south to deploy tire deflation devices, the driver stopped near mile marker 10.2 on I-293, near the Manchester and Hooksett line. In the moments that followed, a Trooper discharged their firearm. The driver, later identified as Kendra Malone, 44, of Manchester, then continued southbound in the northbound lanes before another Trooper was able to stop Malone near mile marker 9.4, where she was taken into custody.

No one was hurt as a result of this incident. Malone was transported to the Merrimack County Jail, where she was held on preventative detention on charges of felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated, disobeying an officer and driving while intoxicated. She was arraigned today in Hooksett District Court and held on $5,000 cash bail. A probable cause hearing has been scheduled for March 20, 2025 at 1 p.m.

The State Police Major Crime Unit is investigating all aspects of the incident. Anyone with information that may assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Kevin Pratt at Kevin.P.Pratt@dos.nh.gov.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.