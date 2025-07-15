Manchester woman turns herself in on warrant following July 3 Hooksett hit-and-run

HOOKSETT, NH – On July 3, 2025 at around 4:45 p.m. the Hooksett Police Department responded to the area of Londonderry Turnpike and Farmer Road for a crash. It was determined that a juvenile pedestrian had been crossing the road and was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. The juvenile was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Approximately 40 minutes later, Shanin Gladysz, 51 of Manchester, NH, called 911 to advise that she was the driver and had struck a juvenile.

An arrest warrant was completed for conduct after an accident and on July 11, 2025 Gladysz turned herself in at the Hooksett Police Department where she was booked and released on Personal Recognizance bail with a court date of August 21, 2025 at the 6th Circuit Court in Hooksett.

If anyone was a witness or has information that will assist in the investigation, they are asked to contact Officer Preve at 603-624-1560 ext. 403 or e-mail [email protected] .