Man out on bail for DWI now faces 6th DWI following state police pursuit early Monday

MANCHESTER, NH– A Manchester man has been arrested for a sixth time on DWI charges following a pursuit early Monday.

Romero/NHSP

At 12:45 a.m. onJuly 15, 2024, State Troopers from the Troop B barracks received calls regarding a vehicle driving dangerously through an active construction zone on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford. The vehicle was reported to have nearly collided with a construction vehicle before continuing northbound onto Interstate 293. State Police Capt. Matthew Amatucci was working a detail at the construction site spotted the vehicle as it passed by.

As Captain Amatucci attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to pull over and traveled northbound toward Manchester. A brief pursuit ensued until the driver of the vehicle, identified as Rodolfo Ramirez Romero, 26, of Manchester, stopped at the top of the Exit 6 off-ramp and was taken into custody.

Ramirez Romero was out on bail from another DWI arrest made by State Police in May. In this instance, Ramirez Romero was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, disobeying an officer, driving with a suspended license, driving while being a certified habitual offender, aggravated DWI, and two counts of breach of bail. Ramirez Romero also had an electronic bench warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court.

Ramirez Romero refused bail and was held at the Valley Street jail pending an arraignment scheduled in Manchester District Court.

Anyone with additional information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Edward Perciballi at (603) 223-4381 or Edward.M.Perciballi@dos.nh.gov.