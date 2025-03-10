    March 10 Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament Update

    Tomato, jalapeno and bacon pizza from Domino’s on the West Side. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

    You’ll find ballots for this weeks voting at the end of this post!

    Hello Manchester! The First Round of the 2025 Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament is underway and here’s another update.

    We’ve got 44 contestants in 20 contests right now and these are the scores as of 5:32 p.m.. on March 10, 2025.

    North Bracket

    South Bracket

    West Bracket

    East Bracket

    These scores are preliminary, as contestants can have a maximum of 50 provisional votes.

    What makes a ballot provisional?

    #1. No name

    #2. A duplicate reason as to why you voted for a certain pizza place.

    And if you have any pictures of pizza you’d like to see here in future updates, email andy@manchesterinklink.com

    Results will be released on Friday, March 14.

    Here are ballots for each bracket.

