The first Ward 12 Town Hall with Mayor Ruais was an intimate gathering held July 2, 2024. File Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Jay Ruais will hold a town hall meeting in Ward 12 on March 11 from 6-7 p.m. This is the second Ward 12 meeting with the mayor since he took office in 2024.

The meeting, which is open to residents of any ward, but which will focus on Ward 12 issues, will be held at Northwest Elementary School, 300 Youville St.

Ward 12 Alderman Kelly Thomas and Ward 12 school board representative Carlos Gonzalez have been invited to attend.