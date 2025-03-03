March 12: Ash Street Inn celebrates milestone of excellence with ribbon cutting

Ash Street Inn, under the care of innkeepers Margit Eder and Rob Wezwick, celebrates a decade of ownership with March 12 ribbon cutting. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – The Ash Street Inn Bed and Breakfast, nestled in the heart of Manchester, is celebrating a decade of ownership under the care of innkeepers Margit Eder and Rob Wezwick. Since taking over in 2015, the Wezwicks have transformed the historic inn into a premier destination for travelers seeking comfort, charm, and personalized hospitality.

Built in 1885, the Ash Street Inn is a beautifully-converted Queen Anne Victorian home. Over the past 10 years, the Wezwicks have built a reputation for excellence, offering guests a welcoming atmosphere, beautifully maintained accommodations, and a delicious, cooked-to-order breakfast included with every stay. Their dedication to exceptional service has made the Ash Street Inn a favorite among both new and returning visitors.

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have spent the last ten years sharing this wonderful inn with our guests,” said Margit Wezwick. “It has been an amazing journey, and we look forward to many more years of providing a warm and memorable experience in Manchester.”

To celebrate this milestone, the Ash Street Inn will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce on March 12 at 3 p.m. at 118 Ash St.

For more information about the Ash Street Inn or to book a stay, visit www.ashstreetinn.com or call the inn directly at (603) 668-9908.



About Ash Street Inn Located in Manchester, NH, the Ash Street Inn is a charming, traditional, five room, bed and breakfast located in a historic building and is known for its elegant accommodations, warm hospitality, and commitment to providing a top-tier guest experience.