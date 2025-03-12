    March 12 Pizza Madness Tournament Update: Time is running out on the first round

    Voting at the end of this post!

    Hello Manchester! The First Round of the 2025 Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament is underway and here’s another update.

    We’ve got 44 contestants in 20 contests right now and these are the scores as of 9:47 p.m.. on March 12, 2025.

    Cancun Pizza at Margarita’s on Elm Street (one of their pies seen here) was not nominated this year to the tournament. Promotional photo

    West Bracket

    East Bracket

    North Bracket

    South Bracket

    These scores are preliminary, as contestants can have a maximum of 50 provisional votes.

    What makes a ballot provisional?

    #1. No name

    #2. A duplicate reason as to why you voted for a certain pizza place.

    And if you have any pictures of pizza you’d like to see here in future updates, email andy@manchesterinklink.com

    Results will be released on Friday, March 14.

    Here are ballots for each bracket.

    Header photo by Stonewall Photography 