March 12: World-class jazz performance in Waterville Valley to benefit Ukrainian children

WATERVILLE VALLEY, NH – Renowned Ukrainian-born composer and jazz pianist Vadim Neselovskyi will bring world-class music to Waterville Valley for a special concert benefitting the New Hampshire-based nonprofit Common Man for Ukraine and their humanitarian work supporting Ukrainian children of war.

The performance will take place at La Hacienda Mexicana Restaurant on Wednesday, March 12, at 5 p.m. No tickets are required for the free concert and RSVPs are requested at commonmanforukraine.org/events. Attendees are encouraged to pay what they can in donations.

Vadim Neselovskyi, a professor of jazz piano at Berklee College of Music, recently debuted his new work Perseverantia / Ukrainian Diary in Stuttgart, Germany, on February 24 – marking the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine with a composition reflecting his people’s compassion, empathy, and struggle for freedom. Neselovskyi is donating his performance in Waterville Valley.

All proceeds will benefit Common Man for Ukraine, a grassroots nonprofit organization that partners with Rotary Clubs in Poland and Ukraine to provide vital humanitarian aid and trauma counseling to Ukrainian orphans and displaced children.

Over the group’s 11 aid trips to Ukraine, the volunteer-led organization has delivered more than 4 million pounds of food, 10,000 sleeping bags, and hundreds of generators. More than 1,000 children of fallen Ukrainian soldiers have received mental healthcare at Common Man for Ukraine’s monthly residential trauma counseling retreat.

On the day of the concert, the Ukrainian flag will be raised in Waterville Valley’s Town Square. Guests will enjoy cash drinks and dinner in La Hacienda’s bar area, including samples of Ukrainian cuisine. The event is made possible by the North Country Chamber Players, Roper Real Estate, Waterville Valley Foundation, Waterville Valley Resort Association, and Waterville Valley Realty.

Even those unable to attend are asked to contribute support to the cause at commonmanforukraine.org.

About Common Man for Ukraine Common Man for Ukraine is an initiative of the New Hampshire-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit Plymouth Rotary Foundation (EIN 59-3841932). The volunteer-run organization delivers humanitarian aid, food, and trauma counseling to Ukrainian orphans and displaced families. Donations are tax-deductible and can be made at commonmanforukraine.org or by mailing checks to Common Man for Ukraine, 71 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264.