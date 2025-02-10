March 15: Bees Deluxe perform at The Button Factory Stage

Bees Deluxe

Bees Deluxe, the British/American acid blues band, is set to perform at The Button Factory in Portsmouth, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 8-10 p.m. This innovative quartet promises an evening of boundary-pushing music that blends traditional blues with contemporary elements.

The Button Factory Stage, nestled within the WSCA studio, offers an intimate, all-ages listening space for both local and touring artists2. This cozy nonprofit venue is wheelchair-accessible and provides free parking for attendees.

Fronted by guitarist Conrad Warre, whose impressive musical background includes headlining at CBGB’s and touring with acts like the Joe Jackson Band and The English Beat, Bees Deluxe is far from a conventional blues band. The group is completed by Carol Band on keys and harmonica, Adam Sankowski on bass, and Paul Giovine on drums.

Bees Deluxe’s eclectic repertoire spans blues, jazz, funk, and rock, creating a unique sound that has been likened to “what Steely Dan would sound like if they played the blues.”

Their setlist will feature tracks from their latest CD “Smash Hits,” alongside distinctive arrangements of classic covers and original compositions.

The band’s willingness to explore uncharted musical territories sets them apart. Their repertoire includes reinvented tunes from artists like Etta James, Billie Holiday, and BB King, as well as original compositions covering diverse themes such as aliens, burnt pizza, love, and conspiracy theories.

Bees Deluxe’s performances are characterized by their improvisational nature and unexpected aural surprises, ranging from emotive slow blues to up-tempo, danceable tunes5.Music critics have praised Bees Deluxe for their innovative approach. Andy Snipper of Music News commended the band’s ability to blend various musical influences seamlessly, creating a sound that is “genuinely fresh sounding while being as old as the hills.”

Blues Blast Magazine offered a colorful description of their style, comparing it to “what might happen if Freddie King took a lot of acid then wrote a song with Pat Metheny and asked a strung-out Stevie Ray Vaughan to take a solo.”

Tickets for this unique musical experience are priced at $10 and can be purchased through the venue’s booking platform: https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/bees-deluxe

The Button Factory performance on March 15, 2025, promises to be an unforgettable evening of music that challenges conventions while honoring the roots of blues tradition. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Bees Deluxe’s distinctive brand of acid blues in an intimate setting.