March 20: New season of possibilities aas Manchester Garden Club reconvenes for 2025

The Manchester Garden Club welcomes new members no matter what color your thumb – get in on the rist meeting of the growing season, March 20 at noon at St. Hedwig parish hall.



MANCHESTER, NH – As sure as spring bulbs are about to bust out of their winter repose, the Manchester Garden Club will be resuming regular monthly meetings after a winter’s rest. The next meeting will be held on Thursday March 20, 2025, at noon at St. Hedwig Hall, 147 Walnut Street.

The program will be “Go Native! Incorporating Native Plants into Your Landscapes,” by Jane Raymond, Master Gardener, through the UNH Cooperative Extension. The meeting is open to the public and to those interested in joining our Club.

The object of the Manchester Garden Club is to promote an interest in all phases of gardening and horticulture, to aid in the conservation and protection of our natural environment and to continue to further enhance beautification of the Manchester community.

The Club is pleased to announce its 2025 President, Irene Nadeau.

For more information about the Manchester Garden Club, please visit its website @www.manchesternhgardenclub.weebly.com or find the Club on Facebook. Membership forms are also available on its website. For further questions, please email mgcnhgrow@gmail.com