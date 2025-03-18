March 20 Planning Board: Decisions on auto service and housing

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, March 20 at 6 p.m. for a business meeting where the following application will be decided. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

SP2025-003: 2060 Brown Avenue, General Industrial / Industrial Park District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the addition of automotive service as a principal use, as the applicant proposes modifications for 60 service lifts, in addition to the existing auto parts distribution warehouse, associated office and call center uses.

CU2025-004: 2060 Brown Avenue, General Industrial / Industrial Park District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit for automotive service use.

CU2025-005: 2060 Brown Avenue, General Industrial / Industrial Park District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit for a reduction/alternative parking arrangement, where 308 spaces are required and 115 spaces are provided, in addition to 75 vehicle storage spaces.

S2025-003: 232 Mast Road, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 10

Applicant has submitted a subdivision application for the creation of one new buildable lot of 6,337 sq. ft. (Lot 5A) from the parent parcel of 14,177 sq. ft. (Lot 5).

S2025-004: 329 Front Street, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 12

Applicant has submitted a subdivision application for the creation of one new buildable lot of 8,796 sq. ft. (Lot 39A) from the parent parcel of 24,486 sq. ft. (Lot 39).

SP2025-004: 329 Front Street, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 12

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the conversion of a two-family residence with a former retail use in the connected barn, into a four-unit dwelling by converting the barn into two loft style apartments.

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, March 13 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

ZBA2024-137: 155 Oak Street, Variance granted.

ZBA2024-147: 208 Megan Drive, Variance granted with the condition that no further variance be granted for the principal structure.

ZBA2025-004: 26-30 Massabesic Street, Variance granted.

ZBA2025-006: 37-41 Manchester Street, Variance granted.

ZBA2025-012: 43 Longwood Avenue, Variance granted.

ZBA2025-013: 1138 Elm Street, Variance granted.

ZBA2025-014: 896 Goffs Falls Road, Variance granted.

ZBA2025-015: 1541 and 1555 Elm Street, Variance granted.

ZBA2025-016: 1307 Union Street, Variance granted.

ZBA2025-017: 95 Market Street, Variance granted.

ZBA2025-020: Erie Street Map 455, Variance granted.

Erie Street Map 455, Variance granted. ZBA2025-022: 1895 South Willow Street, Variance granted.