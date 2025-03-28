March 28 Pizza Madness Update: We’re down to the Final Four

March is almost over and so is our second annual Pizza Madness Tournament. We’re down to four final contestants: 900 Degrees, Pizza Man, Crown Tavern and Bedford Market Basket.

To vote, click here for the ballot.

Just remember your vote may be discarded if you don’t add your name or a unique reason for why you voted because each contestant may only have 50 nameless or non-unique reasoned votes.

Until then, here are the results from each regional final and some highlighted reasons from their voters, with 2,277 total ballots cast.

West Region Finals Deadproof’s All in the Fam Bodega Pizza. Photo/Andrew Sylvia #2. Market Basket of Bedford: 415, #1. Deadproof: 336 (total before disqualified votes: Market Basket 601, Deadproof 504) Why did voters choose Market Basket? “Always a family favorite” – Ellie Driscoll

“Always Fresh” – Matt Davis

“Cheese pies are the best” – Sarah Golden

“Considering all the others, The Basket is the best overall” – Joe Shaw

“Clearly the best pizzas” – Herbie Mannion

“Crazy but good” – Gerri King

“Eat it and you’ll like it” – Shirley Bisson

“Flavor delight in your mouth” – Kendra Donaldson

“Just like Italian NY style pizza” – Olivia Meyer

“My family begs for this weekly” – Jared Sampson

“Ready when you need it and great taste” – Christoper H.

“They make it while you grocery shop” – Stacey H. Why did voters choose Deadproof? “All good contenders. Never had Deadproof or Market Basket, but I’ll never vote for a chain” – Bill Clayton

“Deadproof has the best bruschetta pizza” – Colleen Rogers

“Because deadproof pizza is some of the best pizza I’ve ever had!” – Ray kapala

“Because Deadproof makes a killer pizza. And also because I don’t know who most of the rest of these places are.” – Katherine

“Deadproof needs to win the whole shebang!” – Claire

“I want to see Shoppers and Dad proof (sp) in the finals” – Shane P.

“I’m only here for deadproof” – Phoebe

“Saw the Facebook post and they have the best pizza!” – Sarah gatz

“Tried dead proof at a festival” – Mark Martino

“Dead proof has the best pizza!” – Rachel Summer

“I only wanted to vote for Dead Proof because they are elite. But the other places are okay too!” – Brit

“Love me some deadproof” – Billy Thompson

East Region Finals A Pizzaman pizza #2. Pizza Man: 645, #1 Seasons Tickets: 257 (total before disqualified votes: Pizza Man 853, Seasons Tickets 413) Why did voters choose Pizza Man? “Amazing slice deals” – Pete

“big fan of the homemade syrian” – Jenna mayberry

“Cheese is oozing with deliciousness” – Katie Venn

“Could drink the house dressing” – Owen

“Love the pizza giveaways on wednesdays” – Anna X

“Mighty Mac is best in town” – Cindy

“Never had a bad meal there and the staff is amazing.” – Haliie DeRosiers

“Best meatballs ever. Good crust too.” – Mark Woods

“They have a Pokemon gym and great pizza!!!” – Sally Why did voters choose Season Tickets? “Always support the seasons tickets” – Jen Lavigne

“Good food and amazing service” – Bryce Levy

“I am hooked on their yummy pizza!” – James Smith

“I love their pizza sauce and the pizza is also just the right size!” – David Costello

“My softball team are all fans. We order here after our games!” – Adam Michaels

“My mommy takes me here al the time and the pizza is sweet and delicious” – Aubrey Simmonds

“I take my daughter here with her friends. They all love the pizza and won’t go anywhere else!” – Shirley Bernarducci

“I took my sister from California there and she said better than any pizza from Cali!” – Geraldine Titcomb

“They are the best in food, service and staff.” – Bev Richter

“I personally know the owners of Season Tickets and they are some of the kindest, most hard working people I know.” – Brennan Murphy

North Region Finals A 900 degrees pizza #6. 900 Degrees: 351, #1. Fotia Greek Tavern: 326 (total before disqualified votes: 900 Degrees 662, Fotia Greek Tavern 453) Why did voters choose 900 Degrees? “The atmosphere in an old mill building is great” – Jackie

“Because it’s true Neapolitan pizza the best!” – Priscilla

“Pizza should be available after 9:00 pm” – Peg Why did voters choose Fotia Greek Tavern? “Having had several pizzas from Fotia Greek Tavern; I can honestly say that their pizzas are very fresh, tasty & quite reasonably priced.” – Dona Blais

“Pizza sauce is delicious, and always fresh dough, cooked to perfection!!!” – Candice Karten

“Tommy makes the best cheese pizza for me” – Zoe Aganost

South Region Finals A Crown Tavern pizza. Promotional photo #2. Crown Tavern: 336, #4. Shoppers: 294 (total before disqualified votes: Crown Tavern 564, Shoppers 467) Why did voters choose Crown Tavern? “Because The Crown Tavern is the best!” – Catherine

“Hot honey pepperoni!” – Brandon Goller

“Light on the sauce which is perfect” – Scott Kelly

“CROWN = BOMB.COM” – Kerry creamer

“Crown has rly good pizza 10/10” – Tessa Podbelski Why did voters choose Shoppers? “Shoppers has bomb pizza a $10-11 pitchers!” – Curtis W

” I LOVE Shoppers white pizza, so tasty!” – Colleen Rogers

“Nick is an interesting guy” – Michael Kornik

“Shoppers gives me the late night jazz” – Danielle York

“Shoppers, best pizza in manchester” – Evan Adams

“Best pizza north of New Haven” – Mikayla