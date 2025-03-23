    March 29: International Women’s Day Celebration at the YWCA!

    MANCHESTER, NH – Join us for an afternoon of food, music, dancing, and great conversations as we come together to #AccelerateAction and Inspire Inclusion.

    Let’s celebrate the strength, resilience, and contributions of women everywhere!

    Let’s make this day unforgettable—bring a friend and be part of the movement!

    RSVP now to secure your spot!

    We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

    Victory Women of Vision & YWCA New Hampshire

    www.victorywomenofvision.org 

    RSVP :

    email: Victorywomen12@gmail.com

    phone: 603 264 7083

    office: 603 623 8968

