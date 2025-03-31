    March 30 Pizza Madness Update: Bedford Market Basket retakes lead over Pizza Man

    Only four contestants left in the 2025 Pizza Madness Tournament. If you’re ready to vote, click here for the ballot.

    Just remember your vote may be discarded if you don’t add your name or a unique reason for why you voted because each contestant may only have 50 nameless or non-unique reasoned votes.

    This round ends at midnight on Thursday, April 3 and we will announce the two finalists the next day.

    Here are updated scores as of 10:02 p.m. on Monday, March 31 along with some comments from voters.

    The Bedford Market Basket. Screenshot/Google Maps

    “A grocery store pizza is a hidden gem” – Connie Lundon (voted for Market Basket)

    “We found this is the best place to buy a lot of pizzas for a party.” – Leslie Gordon (voted for Market Basket)

    “Pizza Man is a staple in our restaurant rotation and never had a bad pizza at Crown Tavern”- Meredith (voted for Pizza Man and Crown Tavern)

    “Pizza Man feta dip…. mmmm, The Crown cheese with ricotta, even better” – Joelle Cramer (voted for Pizza Man and Crown Tavern)

    “This place is for real” – Liz Plante (voted for Pizza Man

    “Crown has the best pie!” – Eric (voted for Crown Tavern

    “These two pizza places continue to be the best pizza places above all others” – Bill Howard (voted for 900 Degrees and Market Basket)

    Header photo by Stonewall Photography 