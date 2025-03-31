March 30 Pizza Madness Update: Bedford Market Basket retakes lead over Pizza Man

Only four contestants left in the 2025 Pizza Madness Tournament. If you’re ready to vote, click here for the ballot.

Just remember your vote may be discarded if you don’t add your name or a unique reason for why you voted because each contestant may only have 50 nameless or non-unique reasoned votes.

This round ends at midnight on Thursday, April 3 and we will announce the two finalists the next day.

Here are updated scores as of 10:02 p.m. on Monday, March 31 along with some comments from voters.