March 6 Planning Board: Housing, coffee, and auto repair

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, March 6 at 6 p.m. and the following applications will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

Design Review: 1895 South Willow Street, General Business District, Ward 8

Applicant has requested a non-binding design review to receive comments from the Planning Board on the proposed construction of a 1,815 sq. ft. Dunkin coffee shop with a drive-thru, and associated parking as part of a commercial planned development.

SP2023-016 Extension Request: 940 Elm Street and 5 & 9 Stark Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Continuation of a public hearing that began on February 20, 2025. Applicant has requested an 18-month extension for the change of conversion of vacant upper floor space into nine (9) residential micro-units, while keeping commercial tenants on the first floor.

SP2025-001: 1555 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Continuation of a public hearing that began on February 20, 2025. Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the conversion of the former Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, Inc., into a mixed used building of 40 residential units and a commercial unit facing Elm Street. Further, the outbuilding on Lot 2 is proposed for commercial use.

CU2025-002: 1555 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Continuation of a public hearing that began on February 20, 2025. Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit for multifamily dwellings in the Central Business District.

SP2025-002: 2 Plaza Drive, Central Business District, Ward 3

Continuation of a public hearing that began on February 20, 2025. Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the conversion of the top levels of the Brady Sullivan Plaza parking garage into 60 residential units.

CU2025-003: 2 Plaza Drive, Central Business District, Ward 3

Continuation of a public hearing that began on February 20, 2025. Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit for multifamily dwellings in the Central Business District.

SP2025-003: 2060 Brown Avenue, General Industrial / Industrial Park District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the addition of automotive service as a principal use, as the applicant proposes modifications for 60 service lifts, in addition to the existing auto parts distribution warehouse, associated office and call center uses.

CU2025-004: 2060 Brown Avenue, General Industrial / Industrial Park District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit for automotive service use.

CU2025-005: 2060 Brown Avenue, General Industrial / Industrial Park District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit for a reduction/alternative parking arrangement, where 308 spaces are required and 115 spaces are provided, in addition to 75 vehicle storage spaces.

CU2025-006: 270 Amory Street Unit 7, Residential Two Family District & Neighborhood Business District, Ward 11

Applicant has submitted a conditional use application for a reduction in parking where 130 is required and where 95 are provided.

CU2025-007: 744 Bryant Road, Residential-Suburban Low Density District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application for a 576 sq. ft. accessory dwelling unit to be constructed above an existing single-bay garage attached to the primary single-family dwelling.

S2025-003: 232 Mast Road, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 10

Applicant has submitted a subdivision application for the creation of one new buildable lot of 6,337 sq. ft. (Lot 5A) from the parent parcel of 14,177 sq. ft. (Lot 5).

S2025-004: 329 Front Street, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 12

Applicant has submitted a subdivision application for the creation of one new buildable lot of 8,796 sq. ft. (Lot 39A) from the parent parcel of 24,486 sq. ft. (Lot 39).

SP2025-004: 329 Front Street, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 12

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the conversion of a two-family residence with a former retail use in the connected barn, into a four-unit dwelling by converting the barn into two loft style apartments.

PLANNING BOARD LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

The following applications will be discussed during a limited business meeting:

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Planning Board met on Thursday, February 20 for a public hearing and limited business meeting. The following applications were decided. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

SP2022-008 Extension Request: 190 Zachary Road, Application approved.

2445 Brown Avenue, Application approved.

2445 Brown Avenue, Application approved. SP2023-014 Extension Request: 562 Clay Street, Application approved.