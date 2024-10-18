Mark L. Driscoll, 76: Retired Manchester Police Chief, Vietnam War veteran, sea captain of The Three Ladies lobster boat

Mark Driscoll, 1948-2024

WELLS BEACH, MAINE – Mark Lester Driscoll died at his home in Wells Beach, ME, on October 16, 2024, surrounded by his devoted wife and children.

Mark is survived by his wife Cynthia (Goodwin) Driscoll, daughter Jennifer Driscoll, son Eric Driscoll and children Dylan and Mary, and daughter Heather Watson, husband Bryan Watson and children Benjamin and Grace. These were “his people.” Above all was Cindy. They were inseparable since she met him when she was 16 years old, at Wells Beach.

He was born October 8, 1948, in New London, CT to Richard G. Driscoll and Ruth Boston Driscoll. He graduated from Reading High School, class of 1967, after which he obtained a degree from East Coast Aero Tech. Following graduation in 1969, he was called to serve in the U.S. Army. He was a Vietnam War Veteran, serving as a Chinook helicopter repairman in Pleiku, until 1971.

During the summer of 1968, Mark met his wife Cindy at Wells Beach where both of their families had a home. They were married in Vero Beach, FL, in 1970 and one week later he was on his way to Vietnam. Upon returning from the service, Mark saw an ad placed in the Boston Globe, looking for applicants to the Manchester, NH Police Department. He was hired as a patrolman in 1972, thus beginning his rewarding 31-year career at the MPD.

As a patrolman, Mark began his family and concurrently obtained a Criminal Justice degree from Saint Anselm College in Manchester, NH. He advanced through the ranks and was promoted to Chief of Police in August 1996. He was also a graduate of the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA. Among his many accomplishments, Mark was instrumental in acquiring the department’s National Accreditation and he worked with community partners to establish the department’s first mounted horse patrol. Mark retired from the police department in April 2003.

After retiring, Mark and Cindy became residents of Wells. Mark loved walking on the beach and maintaining the family homes, but he had always wanted a boat. Not just any boat, but one built to his specifications. His downeast fishing/lobster boat, the Three Ladies was launched in 2001. Named for his wife and two daughters, he began a second career as a Registered Maine Guide and USCG Captain. He enjoyed taking families and sportsmen fishing for stripers, spotting sea life and pulling lobster traps. Mark’s interests also included refinishing furniture, land conservation, and birdwatching in Wells as well as at his winter residence in Titusville, FL.

Mark is also survived by his sister Anne Rantuccio of Mashpee, MA, niece Jami Boulier, and nephews Matthew and Andrew Rantuccio. Mark was predeceased by his parents, brothers Walter D. Driscoll and Richard W. Driscoll, and his only aunt, Pauline (Aunt P) Gittins of Reading, MA.

A funeral service will be held at the Congregational Church of Wells, 1695 Post Rd. (Route 1), Wells, ME at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. Prior to the funeral there will be a brief visitation at the church. Burial will be at the Ocean View Cemetery, Route 1, Wells, ME.

In lieu of flowers, consider contributing to the Great Works Regional Land Trust, mailing address: PO Box 151, South Berwick, ME 03908.