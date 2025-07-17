Mark Millet announces Ward 5 BOSC Candidacy

Mark Millet.Submitted photo

Manchester, NH — Longtime Manchester resident and dedicated healthcare educator, Mark Millet, has

officially announced his candidacy for the Manchester Board of School Committee representing Ward 5.

Millet, a lifelong New Hampshire resident and Ward 5 community member since 2006, is stepping

forward to help address the ongoing challenges facing Manchester’s public schools and to build a

stronger foundation for future generations. Recognizing that many families and educators share

concerns about student achievement and school culture, Millet is committed to working collaboratively

to improve outcomes and restore community confidence.



“I’m running for the future of my grandchildren and every other child in our city,” said Millet. “Our

students deserve the very best, and together we can make that a reality.”



Millet’s platform focuses on returning to core academic fundamentals, ensuring students are proficient

in reading, writing, math, science, and history. He also emphasizes the importance of life skills, preparing young people for adulthood and encouraging parents to actively partner with teachers rather than work against them.



A strong advocate for fiscal responsibility, Millet aims to focus on fixing internal issues rather than relying on expensive new school buildings, always keeping taxpayers’ interests front and center.



Additionally, Millet stresses the importance of creating safe, supportive environments where bullying is

addressed both on and off campus. “While we’ve faced struggles, I firmly believe that by working

together, we can — and should — do better for the future of our children,” he added.

Millet brings 37 years of experience in emergency medicine as both a paramedic and an emergency

nurse. He holds a Master of Science in Nurse Education. His extensive background in education and

public service has equipped him with a deep understanding of community needs and the importance of

strong foundational skills.

A father of four adult children (two of whom attended Manchester schools) and grandfather to two

young children with more on the way, Millet is also a devoted “pug dad” to two rescue dogs and enjoys

traveling and exploring new cultures.

Millet’s campaign centers on the belief that every student in Manchester deserves an excellent

education and the opportunity to thrive.

For more information or to get involved with the campaign, please contact:

Mark Millet

(603) 235-8647

[email protected]

www.MarkMilletNH.com