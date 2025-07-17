    Mark Millet announces Ward 5 BOSC Candidacy

    Byline:
    ,
    Mark Millet.Submitted photo

    Manchester, NH — Longtime Manchester resident and dedicated healthcare educator, Mark Millet, has
    officially announced his candidacy for the Manchester Board of School Committee representing Ward 5.
    Millet, a lifelong New Hampshire resident and Ward 5 community member since 2006, is stepping
    forward to help address the ongoing challenges facing Manchester’s public schools and to build a
    stronger foundation for future generations. Recognizing that many families and educators share
    concerns about student achievement and school culture, Millet is committed to working collaboratively
    to improve outcomes and restore community confidence.


    “I’m running for the future of my grandchildren and every other child in our city,” said Millet. “Our
    students deserve the very best, and together we can make that a reality.”

    Millet’s platform focuses on returning to core academic fundamentals, ensuring students are proficient
    in reading, writing, math, science, and history. He also emphasizes the importance of life skills, preparing young people for adulthood and encouraging parents to actively partner with teachers rather than work against them.

    A strong advocate for fiscal responsibility, Millet aims to focus on fixing internal issues rather than relying on expensive new school buildings, always keeping taxpayers’ interests front and center.

    Additionally, Millet stresses the importance of creating safe, supportive environments where bullying is
    addressed both on and off campus. “While we’ve faced struggles, I firmly believe that by working
    together, we can — and should — do better for the future of our children,” he added.
    Millet brings 37 years of experience in emergency medicine as both a paramedic and an emergency
    nurse. He holds a Master of Science in Nurse Education. His extensive background in education and
    public service has equipped him with a deep understanding of community needs and the importance of
    strong foundational skills.
    A father of four adult children (two of whom attended Manchester schools) and grandfather to two
    young children with more on the way, Millet is also a devoted “pug dad” to two rescue dogs and enjoys
    traveling and exploring new cultures.
    Millet’s campaign centers on the belief that every student in Manchester deserves an excellent
    education and the opportunity to thrive.
    For more information or to get involved with the campaign, please contact:
    Mark Millet
    (603) 235-8647
    [email protected]
    www.MarkMilletNH.com

    Header photo by Stonewall Photography 