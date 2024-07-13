Mass. man drowns at Crystal Lake

A Marine Patrol officer stands by at Crystal Lake after a man drowned Friday afternoon. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – A Massachusetts man has been identified as the victim of a drowning at Crystal Lake on Friday.

At approximately 6:57 p.m. on July 12 New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol was notified of a drowning in Crystal Lake in the City of Manchester. The victim, identified as Amin Taheri, 33, of Cambridge, MA, was swimming in the lake when a witness noticed he disappeared.

Witnesses proceeded into the water and ultimately located Mr. Taheri submerged. Life-saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced deceased at the Elliot Hospital.

At this time, the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature and the investigation is ongoing.

Agencies that responded to the scene include the Manchester Police Department, Manchester Fire and Rescue, and the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone who may have information about the incident is encouraged to contact Marine Patrol Supervisor William Dansereau at 603-293-2037 or email William.J.Dansereau@DOS.NH.GOV.