Matilda Jr. at The Majestic, March 28-30: Witty, wonderful, magical, marvelous

Cast of Matilda Jr. opening March 28 at the Derry Opera House.

DERRY, NH – The Majestic Theatre presents Roald Dahl’s “Matilda Jr.” on Friday, March 28 at 7pm, Saturday, March 29 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 30 at 2 p.m. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House located at 29 West Broadway, Derry, NH. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors 65 and above, and $12 for youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 603-669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.

About the show

Nora Mitchell as “Matilda”

Book by Dennis Kelly, Music & Lyrics by Tim Michin / Rebellion is nigh in Matilda Jr., a gleefully witty ode to the the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the “revolting children” who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson. Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence… and special powers! She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!

Majestic’s production stars children and teens of The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts under the Direction of Collette Foley.